Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Regal Investment Fund Stock Performance
About Regal Investment Fund
Regal Investment Fund provides access to a selection of alternative investment strategies which seeks to produce attractive risk adjusted returns over a period of more than five years with limited correlation to equity markets.
