RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RYZB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

RayzeBio Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RYZB opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.59). On average, equities analysts expect that RayzeBio will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RayzeBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYZB. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

