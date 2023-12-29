Quanta Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Shares of PWR opened at $216.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

