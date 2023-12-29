Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

QRVO stock opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Qorvo by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

