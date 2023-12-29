Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 738,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.