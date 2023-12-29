Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $463,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 154.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 233,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

