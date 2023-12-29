Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAFC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after purchasing an additional 155,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

