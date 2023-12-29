Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Reduced by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.81.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.96 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 983.84%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

