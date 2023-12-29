Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a report released on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

