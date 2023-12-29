Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 4,750.0% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Psykey stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Psykey
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.