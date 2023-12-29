Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

