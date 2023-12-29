Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Prosegur Cash stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

