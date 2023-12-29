Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $609,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.