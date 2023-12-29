Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $78,433.03 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $78,433.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,673.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 14th, Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $225,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $333,406.05.

PCOR stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

