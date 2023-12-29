Private Trust Co. NA Has $420,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

