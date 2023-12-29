Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 712 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.45. The firm has a market cap of $345.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

