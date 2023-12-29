Principal Value ETF (PY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

