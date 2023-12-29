Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

USMC stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

