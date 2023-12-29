Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

