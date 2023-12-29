PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) and Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Webuy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $266.93 million 0.29 -$277.70 million ($2.78) -0.38 Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Webuy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -104.53% -72.46% -17.12% Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PLBY Group and Webuy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PLBY Group and Webuy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 206.60%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Webuy Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

