Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $318,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $150.28.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.