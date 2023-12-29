Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

