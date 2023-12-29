PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,898,250.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.