Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PSX opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

