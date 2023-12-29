Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.08 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

