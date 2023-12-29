Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Acquires 4,354 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,217.13).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,494 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £988.68 ($1,256.26).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

PHAR stock opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £94.33 million, a P/E ratio of -278.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

