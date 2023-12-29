PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

