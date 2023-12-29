PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $5,062,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

