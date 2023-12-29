PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

PENN opened at $26.60 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

