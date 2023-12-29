PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 1.17% of PCM Fund worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PCM Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. PCM Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

