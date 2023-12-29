Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

