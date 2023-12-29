Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 406 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.16 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.