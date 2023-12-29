Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 391 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $194.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

