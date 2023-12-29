Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 26,119 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.