Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 11,207 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.