Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $115.40 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.94 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.