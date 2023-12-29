Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $814.41 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $697.51.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

