Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $468.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $515.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $465.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.