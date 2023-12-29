Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,826 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

