Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

