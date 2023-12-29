Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $893,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

AVGO opened at $1,122.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $971.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $901.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

