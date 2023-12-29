Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $747,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

