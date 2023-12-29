Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.06% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 4,268,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $4,472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 2.4 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE FSCO opened at $5.71 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

