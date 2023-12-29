Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $574,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $163.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

