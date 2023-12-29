Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

BATS PMAY opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $576.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

