Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 972 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.26. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.