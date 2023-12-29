Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 231 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 44,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 389,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $78,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.8% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 170,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

