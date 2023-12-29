Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

