Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 413 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

