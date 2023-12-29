Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
