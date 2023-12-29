Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park City Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.